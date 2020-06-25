STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Collector points to lapses on part of GH, MCH

The delay had created controversy after his death and the district collector had sought a report from the hospitals.

Published: 25th June 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Wednesday that there were lapses on the part of General Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital for delaying Covid tests of Rameshan of Vanchiyoor who succumbed to Covid. His test was done only after his death. The patient was under treatment at General Hospital and later sent to Government Medical College for treating respiratory illness. However, both hospitals did not forward his case for a test despite the symptoms.

The delay had created controversy after his death and the district collector had sought a report from the hospitals. While addressing the media here, the collector said she will forward the report to the health secretary for further action. The family of Rameshan had raised the issue after his death. His relatives alleged that despite Rameshan being a regular patient at General Hospital who was treated at the hospital twice in May- June period with Covid symptoms, his test was not done. 

The Vanchiyoor native was admitted to General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram from May 23 with respiratory issues. He was discharged on May 28 and despite his condition, no test was done during the period. Almost two weeks later, on June 10, he was brought to General Hospital again. Late in the night, he was referred to Medical College where he was under treatment till June 11 noon.

On June 12, the patient passed away, reportedly brought dead to the General Hospital. His swab sample was collected and the result came out positive on June 15. The General Hospital authorities maintained that the test was not done at first because the patient had a history of respiratory disease and was a regular patient in the hospital. “We had sent him to Government Medical College because of the symptoms,” said a representative of General Hospital. 

However, Rameshan’s family maintained that they were not informed about his condition. In Medical College, the patient underwent treatment for only a few hours and was discharged once his wheezing went down. He died next day.

War room opened in collectorate

 T’Puram: A district-level war room has been set up in the Thiruvananthapuram collectorate to coordinate the Covid-19 containment efforts in the wake of increasing cases of local transmission. The war room will be functional round the clock with the help of experts. The decision was announced by district collector Navjot Khosa here on Wednesday. As a first step in strengthening the containment efforts, more tests will be done on taluk basis. All doctors under the health department will be given further training with regard to handling of Covid scenario.

“We will also have seven ambulances which will function as mobile swab collection units. They will collect swabs from containment zones and regions that need special attention. At present there are two such labs,” said the collector.  She also said that in cases where symptoms of Covid are seen, the first consultation should be done through phone in all possible cases. The control room in collectorate will help such people. 1077 is the control room number. 

Four expatriates test positive for Covid
T’Puram: Four expatriates, including three from the Gulf, tested positive for Covid in the district on Wednesday. A 33-year-old Pulluvila native returned from Qatar on June 20 while a 41-year-old Pallikkal native from Kuwait and a 52-year-old Navayikkulam native Riyadh arrived on June 13. The other person to test positive is a 67-year-old Tirunelveli native who came from Nigeria on June 18. As many as 1,141 people were put under observation on the day. A total of 171 people are under hospital isolation while 21,209 people are under home quaran-tine. On Wednesday, 33 people were admitted to hospital and 35 discharged. A total of 355 results received were negative. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp