Cops on Covid duty told to be alert

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases, the police department has asked all its personnel, including the officers in the technical wing, to stay alert from Thursday morning. The directive was issued by State Police Chief Loknath Behera as part of intensifying measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The service of 90 per cent officers of all special units barring the State Special Branch will be made available to the Law and Order ADGP. These officers have been told to report before the District Chief on Thursday morning. The mobilisation of force has been entrusted to the Armed Battallion ADGP. The service of special police officers, home guards and volunteers will be made available to deal with contingencies.

Meanwhile, IPS officers have been posted at International airports to facilitate hassle-free arrival of expatriates. However, in the wake of the government guideline seeking reduced presence of staff in offices due to surge in Covid-19 cases, the offices will function with skeletal staff. Behera has issued orders to his officers asking them to ensure that only minimum number of staff attend the offices, while the rest work through digital platforms from home.