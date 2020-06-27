48-year-old foreign national found dead in flat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 48-year-old foreigner was found dead in her apartment near Vazhuthacaud on Friday morning. Sarojini Gectec, a Netherlands citizen, was found in an unconscious state in her bedroom by 10.30am, the Museum police said. The police said she had been living in the state for the last 11 years. Her father is an Indian, while her mother is from the Netherlands.

The police said the woman was living with her lawyer friend. “She was found in an unresponsive state by her friend. He alerted us soon and when we reached there, the woman was being shifted to a private hospital near Pattom,” a police officer said. The woman was declared brought dead. The inquest and autopsy will be held after Covid-19 test to rule out chances of infection. “Our preliminary observation suggests so. But we can reach a conclusion only after getting the autopsy report,” said a police officer.