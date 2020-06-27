STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Alternate-day system worries traders, business goes for a toss

Though aimed at reducing the chances of Covid-19 spread, the rule might make things worse for small traders

Published: 27th June 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

A deserted Chalai  market with only few shops allowed to open.The police officials are keeping a check on the shops to ensure they comply with social distancing norms ,BP Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation’s decision to allow only 50 per cent of shops to function and only on selective days has added to the woes of the traders at Chalai market. Traders say that they are already running at a loss and the decision  might lead to losing out on more number of customers in the coming days.With a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the city over the past few days without any evidence of infection sources, more restrictions have been imposed. In a meeting convened by Mayor K Sreekumar a few days ago with the merchants, a decision was taken to open only 50 per cent of shops selling fish on a given day in markets. 

A token system for selling fish has also been introduced. Besides this, shops selling fruits and vegetables in Chalai and Palayam markets areallowed to open on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Meat shops and provision stores were allowed to open on alternate days.According to Rafeeq A P, president of Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti of Chalai main unit, restrictions are being imposed on the market without considering their opinions. He said: 

“There are around 550 shops in the market and bazaar but shops in the latter have not been permitted to open.” Rafeeq added that the traders are in a helpless situation. “With this alternate day system in place, there is a lack of clarity among the public as well,” he said.“We were already facing stiff competition from big jewellery showrooms. The lockdown has added to it. We had discussed our problems with the Mayor and decided to open shops on alternate days. However, when I opened my shop, I was told by the authorities concerned to close it down,” said Ayyappan who owns Ayyappan Ayyappa Jewellery at Chalai. 

Meanwhile, to ensure that all shops are complying with the social distancing norms, health squads have been deployed in all 20 health circles in the city. Only those wearing masks are allowed to enter the shops. 
“Regulations are being enforced to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Strict inspections will be conducted since more customers visit the markets. We have conducted awareness campaigns in markets to ensure traders comply with the safety protocols. However, strict action will be taken against the offenders,” said I P Binu, chairman of health standing committee, city corporation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp