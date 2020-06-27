Seven test positive, five cases of local transmission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seven persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Friday. Setting off alarm bells, five cases among them are instances of local transmission. A family from Manacaud, including a 50-year-old man who runs a stationery shop at Manacaud Junction, his 42-year-old wife and 15- year-old son contracted the disease through local transmission.

They were in the primary contact list of the autorickshaw driver who had earlier tested positive. Apart from the family, a 60-year-old Vallakadavu native, who is a former VSSC staffer, and a 41-year-old Manacaud native, who is a VSSC employee, also contracted the disease through local transmission. They do not have any travel history or known source of primary contact.A 68-year-old from Chirayinkeezhu, who returned from Maharashtra, and a 28-year-old Tamil Nadu native who arrived from Tamil Nadu are the two other cases in the district. As many as 827 new people were put under observation in the district on the day.

vssc verifies primary contacts

VSSC is still analysing the primary contacts and measures that need to be implemented in the wake of two people connected with them testing positive. “Close to eleven people have been asked to go into quarantine. Other measures will be announced later. The VSSC employee last came to office two weeks ago. He had temperature when thermal scanning was done and sent back home,” said a VSSC official.