Capital sees spike in dengue and chikungunya cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the Covid pandemic, the district has witnessed a considerable spike in dengue, chikungunya and leptospirosis cases.The district has so far confirmed 33 leptospirosis cases. While three people succumbed to the disease, another four who died are suspected to have had leptospirosis. As many as 35 cases of chikungunya and 434 H1N1 cases were reported in the district in June alone. In the case of dengue fever, the district has so far seen 39 confirmed cases, 17 suspected cases and one death. The district has seen close to 8,000 fever cases and a death in June alone.

“We launched the ‘Bye Bye Aedes’ campaign to tackle dengue fever and have been spreading awareness about leptospirosis. Local bodies are also doing their part. However, people should ensure there is no stagnant water around their house, which could prove a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said an official with the District Medical Office.

Pattom, Vanchiyoor, Kesavadasapuram, Pothencode and Peroorkada reported Chikungunya cases. In coastal Poonthura and Vizhinjam regions, fever cases saw a spike in June.The health department has urged the public to clean their surroundings at least once a week to ensure that mosquitoes do not breed in open spaces.