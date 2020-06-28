STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four people test positive in Thiruvananthapuram

Four people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday.

Published: 28th June 2020 06:16 AM

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Four people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday. A 28-year-old soldier from Parassala who arrived from Jammu and Kashmir on June 20, a 23-year-old from Manacaud who arrived from Tajikistan, a 28-year-old Irinchayam native who came from Delhi and a 51-year-old Idava native who returned from Kuwait are the four new patients. As many as 1,361 new people were put under observation in the district on Saturday as part of Covid-19 containment efforts.

A total of 178 people are under hospital isolation now in the district. As many as 23,975 people are under home quarantine. On Saturday, 35 people were newly admitted in hospital and 27 discharged. As many as 383 samples were sent for testing and 389 results received on the day were negative. 

Fifteen people who needed psychological support called  the mental health helpline. 768 people were called and offered mental support. 284 calls were made to the collectorate control room. 

