KASP treatment not to be affected in the district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will sanction Rs 141 crore to the insurance provider of the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati (KASP) in the wake of a boycott threat by private hospitals. The Kerala Private Hospitals Association had warned of stopping treatment to KASP beneficiaries from July 1 citing delay in payment from the insurance provider. About Rs 191 crore is pending to various hospitals.

At a meeting held here on Saturday, Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade asked the association office-bearers to withdraw from the move. The health secretary agreed to their demand to finalise the schedule of disbursals by the insurance provider to hospitals. Association president Hussain Koya Thangal told TNIE that they were told that the schedule would be ready by Monday.

“Afterwards, we would convene a meeting of our office-bearers and a decision on the future course of action would be taken,” he said.The protest, in all likelihood, would be withdrawn soon after the disbursal schedule is fixed. There is disagreement between the insurance provider and the hospitals on a part of the pending payment of Rs 191 crore. This includes Rs 20 crore worth claims which were rejected by the provider.

The association has already stated that it will not accept the decision to reject payment for the treatments already done. The government’s yearly contract with the insurance provider was due to end in March. It was extended up to June-end owing to the Covid-19 spread.