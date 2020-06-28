STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KASP treatment not to be affected in the district

The state government will sanction Rs 141 crore to the insurance provider of the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati (KASP) in the wake of a boycott threat by private hospitals.

Published: 28th June 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will sanction Rs 141 crore to the insurance provider of the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati (KASP) in the wake of a boycott threat by private hospitals. The Kerala Private Hospitals Association had warned of stopping treatment to KASP beneficiaries from July 1 citing delay in payment from the insurance provider. About Rs 191 crore is pending to various hospitals.

At a meeting held here on Saturday, Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade asked the association office-bearers to withdraw from the move. The health secretary agreed to their demand to finalise the schedule of disbursals by the insurance provider to hospitals. Association president Hussain Koya Thangal told TNIE that they were told that the schedule would be ready by Monday.

“Afterwards, we would convene a meeting of our office-bearers and a decision on the future course of action would be taken,” he said.The protest, in all likelihood, would be withdrawn soon after the disbursal schedule is fixed. There is disagreement between the insurance provider and the hospitals on a part of the pending payment of Rs 191 crore. This includes Rs 20 crore worth claims which were rejected by the provider. 

The association has already stated that it will not accept the decision to reject payment for the treatments already done.  The government’s yearly contract with the insurance provider was due to end in March. It was extended up to June-end owing to the Covid-19 spread.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp