Six new containment zones in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has strengthened restrictions within the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation limit by declaring six new containment zones on Saturday. Attukal, Kuriyathi, Kalippankulam and Manacaud wards of Thiruvananthapuram city corporation, along with Tagore Road in Thrikkannapuram and Puthenpalam in Muttathara wards, are the new containment zones. The new regulations were announced after three people of a family in Manacaud, a former VSSC employee and a VSSC employee tested positive for Covid on Friday. All were infected through local contacts.

While the family was in the primary contact list of an autorickshaw driver who tested positive earlier, the source of infection of the retired VSSC staffer from Muttathara and the VSSC employee is unknown. The source of infection of the autorickshaw driver from whom the family communicated the virus is also unknown.

“The VSSC staffer used to travel to Thrikkannapuram where he has a house which is why the place made it to the list of containment zones though he is originally from Manacaud. We have collected many samples from the Manacaud locality after the autorickshaw driver tested positive. The newly infected family members are close relatives of the autorickshaw driver,” said a district administration official.

Meanwhile there are also reports that the 60-year-old retired VSSC employee attended a pre-wedding party in his brother’s family. “The route maps of all the Covid positive patients are being prepared. We need to be on constant vigil in the affected regions and all regulations should be followed without fail,” added the official.

VSSC staff quarantined

VSSC has quarantined 13 staff members in the wake of an employee testing positive on Saturday. The employee hailing from Manacaud last attended office on June 15. Specific areas in the VSSC facility have been isolated, including the A/C wing, some labs and Veli Main entrance gate. These areas were disinfected by VSSC on Saturday. The facility here will not be shut down as per current reports.