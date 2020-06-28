STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thottapally agitation aimed at supporting mineral sand mafia, says industries minister

The minister wondered why Congress leader V M Sudheeran was visiting the area.

Published: 28th June 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

EP Jayarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Those who are agitating against removal of mineral sand at Thottapally in Alappuzha are furthering the interests of mineral sand smugglers, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan has said. Interestingly, the minister’s comments come at a time when LDF constituent CPI is also actively engaged in the agitation against sand mining in the area. When asked about the CPI’s agitation, the minister said the party should introspect whether precious mineral sand should be utilised for the benefit of the state or go to waste. 

The minister wondered why Congress leader V M Sudheeran was visiting the area.“You should introspect whether the stir is for the people of the state or for the mineral sand lobby,” he told reporters here on Saturday.  Jayarajan said sand is being removed from Thottapally on the basis of a direction from the state disaster management authority. It is done to prevent flooding in Kuttanad, he added. The minister said that only government-controlled institutions can buy the mineral sand.

State-owned Kerala Minerals & Metals Ltd and Central PSU IREL Ltd are permitted to remove the sand for mineral extraction. This cannot be seen as mining and the licences associated with the activity are not applicable in this case, he said. The controversy surrounding the alleged sand mining at Technocity in the capital is totally baseless, he said.

The industries department has not approached the IT department for conducting mining and is not planning to do so in future as well, he said. There were reports that some officials of Kerala State Mineral Development Corporation had carried out some discussions regarding mining in the area. The industries department has not entrusted anyone to carry out such discussions, the minister clarified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp