Thottapally agitation aimed at supporting mineral sand mafia, says industries minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Those who are agitating against removal of mineral sand at Thottapally in Alappuzha are furthering the interests of mineral sand smugglers, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan has said. Interestingly, the minister’s comments come at a time when LDF constituent CPI is also actively engaged in the agitation against sand mining in the area. When asked about the CPI’s agitation, the minister said the party should introspect whether precious mineral sand should be utilised for the benefit of the state or go to waste.

The minister wondered why Congress leader V M Sudheeran was visiting the area.“You should introspect whether the stir is for the people of the state or for the mineral sand lobby,” he told reporters here on Saturday. Jayarajan said sand is being removed from Thottapally on the basis of a direction from the state disaster management authority. It is done to prevent flooding in Kuttanad, he added. The minister said that only government-controlled institutions can buy the mineral sand.

State-owned Kerala Minerals & Metals Ltd and Central PSU IREL Ltd are permitted to remove the sand for mineral extraction. This cannot be seen as mining and the licences associated with the activity are not applicable in this case, he said. The controversy surrounding the alleged sand mining at Technocity in the capital is totally baseless, he said.

The industries department has not approached the IT department for conducting mining and is not planning to do so in future as well, he said. There were reports that some officials of Kerala State Mineral Development Corporation had carried out some discussions regarding mining in the area. The industries department has not entrusted anyone to carry out such discussions, the minister clarified.