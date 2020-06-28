VHSE students to distribute diaries for contact tracing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NSS volunteers of VHSE schools will distribute diaries among shops, autorickshaw and taxi drivers to help them join the government’s ‘Break the Chain’ initiative. The diaries can be used for contact tracing in the event of a Covid-19 spread.In the first phase, shops and drivers in 300 panchayats will benefit from the project. About 1.5 lakh diaries will be distributed.

The diary is to record the name and contact details of their customers. The programme has the support of the state health and police departments.The diary was designed by the students of VHSE’s printing technology section. Teachers, parents and alumni members will help the students distribute the diaries. The NSS volunteers had earlier started recording the details of their family members’ travels in a book.