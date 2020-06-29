Returnees from other states face social ostracism in Kerala

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Savithri Rajeevan, Malayalam poet and short fiction writer, residing at Mudavanmugal here urged her Mumbai-based music director son Manu Rajeevan to come down here since the ‘maximum’ city is witnessing a spike in COVID cases, the latter declined. The reason: social ostracism. Other Malayali families back home from abroad or other states have faced the same plight.

It is nearly two years since Manu had come home to his parents. Due to COVID scare, Manu, his wife and two children Agnay and Adya have been confined to their apartment. Though his parents urged Manu to return to Kerala, Manu said he would rather not return at this juncture.

“He has reasons to say so since there have been reports about how people coming from abroad and other states are getting a raw deal at the hands of the public. There is an impulsive reaction from a section of the public who look down the visitors with trepidation as they watch the chief minister’s daily briefing on virus carriers from abroad and other states implying segregation,” said Savithri Rajeevan, wife of writer-critic B Rajeevan.

According to her, the government should highlight the number of COVID affected persons from abroad to create awareness on how the virus is being spread. A Delhi-based central government official also recounted his harrowing experience when he had to attend his father-in-law’s funeral in central Kerala. “Even before I had applied for a travel pass from the COVID-19 Jagratha website, people from my hometown called me up asking me not to come down. I don’t have any qualms in saying that it is the state government which is encouraging the public to act against those Malayalis coming from abroad or other states.” he said.

The irony here is that it is the same set of Malayalis that rendered yeoman service during the back-to-back flood who are now treating Keralites coming from abroad and other states with disdain, he said.