Two markets in Trivandrum may be shutdown temporarily

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city plans a total lockdown in Peroorkada and Kumarichantha markets if crowd control measures do not succeed. Traders have been warned that the shut down would be imposed if the present rush continues.

“These markets witness heavy rush even after repeated requests and warnings to traders and the public. We will wait for a couple of days. If there is no change all shops will be asked to shut down temporarily,” Mayor K Sreekumar told TNIE. The corporation is of the view that restrictions such as partial opening of shops is not practical in these markets.

Earlier, the civic body had brought in restrictions at the Chalai and Palayam markets and also at malls to avoid crowding. At Chalai and Palayam, vegetable shops are allowed only on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. All other shops can be opened on alternate days.

Vegetable shops at malls too have to adhere to the same three-day norm. But all other shops in the building can function daily. “These measures worked well. Now there is no crowding at these centres and visitors are able to maintain social distancing,” he said.

The corporation has also identified certain other busy trade and business centres where social distancing is not maintained to the desired level. “We are monitoring these areas. Strict restrictions will be imposed wherever required,” Sreekumar said without naming the exact places.

Meanwhile, a section of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi has raised severe criticism against the corporation for its unilateral imposition of restrictions.

“The pandemic spread was never reported from both the markets. Also, other markets do not have such restrictions in place. Vegetable and provision traders at Chalai and Palayam are severely hit,” said district general secretary S S Manoj.

The Mayor, however, said the recent Covid-19 cases with unknown source of infection was a sufficient reason for tough measures. “We are on the verge of a community spread. Strict monitoring and tough measures are required,” he said.