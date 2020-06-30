76-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram is Kerala's latest COVID-19 victim

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala reported one more COVID-19 death on Tuesday taking the death toll in the state to 23.

The deceased has been identified as 76-year-old Thankappan, a resident of Nettayam in Vattiyoorkavu, in the capital district. According to the health department, Thankappan who died on last Saturday due to comorbidities including high blood pressure and diabetes was tested positive on Monday.

The department also added that Thankappan had returned to the state from Mumbai and was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram. At the same time, a medical bulletin from the part of the hospital authorities is yet to come.

The health department said that it has started the process of preparing the contact list of the deceased.