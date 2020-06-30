Covid-19 situation forces tech varsity to postpone exams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has postponed the eighth semester BTech examinations, scheduled to begin from July 1, owing to the Covid-19 situation. Even though the KTU Syndicate had earlier decided to go ahead with the examination, the varsity received numerous representations from students and parents seeking postponement of the exams. Many students who are stranded in other states due to Covid-related restrictions had also petitioned the university to postpone the exams.

The Syndicate standing committee on examinations took the decision to postpone the exam after assessing the Covid-19 situation and the possibility of exam centres turning into possible Covid hotsposts. The university is also awaiting fresh set of guidelines from UGC on conduct of final semester exam.