Documentaries to be made on J C Daniel Award recipients

By Express News Service

As part of the initiative to protect the heritage of Malayalam cinema, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy has decided to make documentaries on the contributions of senior filmmakers and recipients of the J C Daniel Award. The academy has decided to form a panel of directors to execute the project, for which applications have been invited from interested candidates. Those having degree or diploma from accredited film institutes, accredited universities in mass communication, visual communication and film studies, those who have completed television journalism, video production, electronic media courses from Kerala Media Academy, C-Dit, Keltron and Press Club can apply.

Winners of state film and television awards and those who have won awards for short films and documentaries can also apply. Those with more than two years experience in film, television and documentary-making can also apply. Interested candidates can submit their biodata vis kscadocumentation@gmail.com before July 20 or can send it via post to Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, KINFRA Film and Video Park, Sainik School PO, Kazhakoottam, Thiruvananthapuram - 695585.