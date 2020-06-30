Four more test positive in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four people tested positive for Covid in the district on Monday, and three among them are Tamil Nadu natives who arrived at the airport here in various flights. They are a 41- year-old Thoothukudi native who reached the district on June 26, a 33-year-old Tirunelveli native who arrived on the same day in a Doha flight and a 38-year- old Nagapattinam native, who also returned on the same day. All three had tested positive in the antibody tests.

They were shifted to hospital and later confirmed as positive cases. The fourth patient is a 60-year-old Nagaroor native who returned from Muscat on June 25. As many as 1,252 new people were put under observation in the district on Monday as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 192 people are under hospital isolation in the district now. As many as 25,912 people are under home quarantine. On Monday, 58 people were newly admitted in hospital and 33 discharged. 246 samples were sent for testing. 554 results received on the day were negative.

Fifteen people who need psychological support called the mental health helpline. 568 people were called and offered mental support. 171 calls were made to the collectorate control room. A total of 1,866 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

Night patrolling

T’Puram: In a bid to strengthen its fight against Covid-19, the city police have intensified night patrolling to curb non-essential travelling. The police will screen vehicles from 9pm to 5am and will allow only those who are travelling for immediate medical needs, said City Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay.