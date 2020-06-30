STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Online classes a bane for members of transgender community

Students belonging to economically weak families find it hard to complete projects as they cannot afford laptops

Published: 30th June 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an attempt to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, educational institutions including colleges have switched to online classes. While some are focusing on completing the unfinished syllabus, others have already started the new academic year. However, problems are aplenty, ranging from disparities in technology access to getting used to online learning. Both the students and teachers are struggling to adapt to the new system. But the ones bearing a severe brunt seem to be the transgender students.

Manusha Ahlad, a transwoman pursuing her MA in Political Science at Kerala University, Kariavattom, is grappling with several hurdles. Being a second-year post graduate student, she has many projects and assignments to complete. However, not owning a computer has meant her projects are pending. Although she has a mobile phone, typing dissertations which are often 40-60 pages long is an arduous task. “Online classes began a month ago. I have not been able to complete my projects on time. As I come from an economically weaker section, I can’t afford to buy a laptop. I am currently trying to finish my project by borrowing a laptop from friends. However, since everyone has to complete their projects, it is not appropriate to ask them often,” says Manusha. A native of Kozhenchery in Pathanamthitta, she is currently staying at the college hostel. 

“Not just me, many students from the transgender community are facing difficulties with online classes. They don’t own a smartphone or a laptop. Many have to fend for themselves since there is no support from families. Although my mother has been helping me, the amount is not enough for my expenses,” she adds.
Highlighting the issues, Manusha had sent a letter to the Social Justice department requesting assistance. “I have received a reply from the department. However, they are taking into consideration only those who possess a transgender ID card. It has been eight months since I applied for the card, but I haven’t received it yet. So I don’t know if I will get any help.”

Although the government had directed the principals of all government aided and self-financing colleges to permit students who don’t have access to facilities such as smartphone or laptop to access classes on campuses, it is not being implemented.Another transgender student, Nadira Mehrin, pursuing MA Political Science at University College, is also facing similar issues. She says, “Most of our community members stay at rented places since we can’t afford to buy a house. Many are also undergoing treatment for sex reassignment surgery. However, they are unable to afford medicines due to the lockdown. At such a time, online education has also worsened our situation. Not all our assignments can be done on phone. Net connectivity is also a problem. The new academic year has already started. However, I am unable to continue my education due to lack of required facilities.”

Syama S Prabha, the project officer of Transgender Cell, said, “Many transgender students from across the state have been facing difficulties with education going online. With the help of district community organisations and committee members, we are identifying such students. So far, about 12 transgender students from financially disadvantaged families have been identified. They will be provided with laptops.” According to Syama, the cell is also planning to help transgenders facing difficulties to pay rent.

a helping hand
Syama S Prabha, the project officer of Transgender Cell, said, “We have identified 12 transgender students coming from economically weak backgrounds. They will be provided with laptops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Online classes transgender community
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: Arvind Kejriwal
Kerala's capital example: If only all government schools could be like this
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp