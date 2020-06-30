Online classes a bane for members of transgender community

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an attempt to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, educational institutions including colleges have switched to online classes. While some are focusing on completing the unfinished syllabus, others have already started the new academic year. However, problems are aplenty, ranging from disparities in technology access to getting used to online learning. Both the students and teachers are struggling to adapt to the new system. But the ones bearing a severe brunt seem to be the transgender students.

Manusha Ahlad, a transwoman pursuing her MA in Political Science at Kerala University, Kariavattom, is grappling with several hurdles. Being a second-year post graduate student, she has many projects and assignments to complete. However, not owning a computer has meant her projects are pending. Although she has a mobile phone, typing dissertations which are often 40-60 pages long is an arduous task. “Online classes began a month ago. I have not been able to complete my projects on time. As I come from an economically weaker section, I can’t afford to buy a laptop. I am currently trying to finish my project by borrowing a laptop from friends. However, since everyone has to complete their projects, it is not appropriate to ask them often,” says Manusha. A native of Kozhenchery in Pathanamthitta, she is currently staying at the college hostel.

“Not just me, many students from the transgender community are facing difficulties with online classes. They don’t own a smartphone or a laptop. Many have to fend for themselves since there is no support from families. Although my mother has been helping me, the amount is not enough for my expenses,” she adds.

Highlighting the issues, Manusha had sent a letter to the Social Justice department requesting assistance. “I have received a reply from the department. However, they are taking into consideration only those who possess a transgender ID card. It has been eight months since I applied for the card, but I haven’t received it yet. So I don’t know if I will get any help.”

Although the government had directed the principals of all government aided and self-financing colleges to permit students who don’t have access to facilities such as smartphone or laptop to access classes on campuses, it is not being implemented.Another transgender student, Nadira Mehrin, pursuing MA Political Science at University College, is also facing similar issues. She says, “Most of our community members stay at rented places since we can’t afford to buy a house. Many are also undergoing treatment for sex reassignment surgery. However, they are unable to afford medicines due to the lockdown. At such a time, online education has also worsened our situation. Not all our assignments can be done on phone. Net connectivity is also a problem. The new academic year has already started. However, I am unable to continue my education due to lack of required facilities.”

Syama S Prabha, the project officer of Transgender Cell, said, “Many transgender students from across the state have been facing difficulties with education going online. With the help of district community organisations and committee members, we are identifying such students. So far, about 12 transgender students from financially disadvantaged families have been identified. They will be provided with laptops.” According to Syama, the cell is also planning to help transgenders facing difficulties to pay rent.

