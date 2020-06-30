Public works projects resume

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the pandemic affecting the infrastructure development in the state, the Public Works Department has resumed the works in June, said minister G Sudhakaran. He has inaugurated the completion of eight infrastructure projects in different assembly constituencies on Monday. It included three roads and a traffic light system in Chengannur, one road at Kunnathur, one bridge each at Balussery, Mannarkad, Vandoor and Nilambur and a PWD building at Kottayam.

The department has either completed or started 17 projects with an allocation of `567 crore this month. The major one is the `352-crore Alappuzha bypass and `20 crore for a reach of Hill Highway in Thiruvananthapuram. The works were started after the government gave permission during lockdown by May-end.