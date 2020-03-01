A stormy assembly session on cards; Oppn to put govt on the mat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 19th session of the Kerala Assembly, set to begin on Monday to pass the state budget, could well be stormy as Opposition UDF is all set to corner the Left government over a number of issues, right from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) findings against the state police chief to PSC and Alan - Thwaha issues. The UDF plans to raise the CAG findings against the police on the first day of the session itself.

Most probably senior Congress leader P T Thomas, who first raised the allegations against DGP Loknath Behera in the assembly – a day before the CAG report was tabled in the House – will move a notice for adjournment motion in this regard. Close on the heels of the Congress leadership finalising its stand, the UDF has decided to demand a CBI investigation into the findings. “The Opposition will keep the issue alive throughout the session.

A number of findings against various departments in the CAG report, will be raised during the discussions on demand for grants. We will keep on pressing for a CBI probe into the findings,” said a senior Congress leader. The government attempt to counter the CAG’s findings through the Home Secretary’s report and the Crime Branch investigation into missing bullets will be raised by the UDF. In addition to the CAG findings, the Opposition is all set to attack the government over a number of other issues as well. The confusions and allegations surrounding the Public Service Commission (PSC) in the wake of the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) examination will come up before the House.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has already launched a scathing attack on the Pinarayi government for taking credit for constructing two lakh houses under LIFE Mission. The UDF also plans to corner the government as, according to the UDF, the houses were constructed under various housing schemes.

It was only two weeks ago that CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan made public about the party expelling Alan and Thwaha, accused in the Pantheeramkavu UAPA case. The UDF will try to use the UAPA case to target Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the House. On the other hand, the ruling Left Front will counter the UDF over split in the KC (Jacob) faction from disputes over the Kuttanad seat, and the attack on KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran in the party political affairs committee, will come up during discussions.

Chennithala likely to move court

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will soon move the court seeking a probe into the findings against the police in the CAG report. Chennithala is likely to approach the High Court with the demand.

