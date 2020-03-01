E-assembly project to fast-track digitisation 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ensuing session of the Kerala assembly will make a big step towards digitisation with the expansion of e-assembly project started in the previous session, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has said. “The ultimate aim is to make the assembly paperless. Training for members and staff are progressing. It will take some more time to completely avoid the use of paper,” he told mediapersons here on Saturday.

The Speaker said that the assembly TV will be launched during the session. The project is to produce awareness programmes for the public, especially students, on the assembly proceedings. They will be streamed online and telecast on various TV channels.

The 19th session of the 14th assembly will begin on March 2. The first day will see a discussion on the supplementary demands for grants in the 2019-20 budget. The debate and voting on the demands for grants under the 2020-21 budget will begin on March 3. Thirteen days have been earmarked for this and five days for private members’ business. The Finance Bill for 2020 and appropriation bills on the 2020-21 budget will be considered in the session. The session will end on April 8.

Ban on campus politics

The Speaker opined that the High Court ban on campus politics was unfortunate. Mainstream politics owe much to campus politics. The issue should be brought to the notice of the High Court chief justice, he said. The Speaker said that a probe by the Legislature Secretary found that the CAG report was not leaked out from the assembly.

“It is unfortunate and a disrespect to the House when a document meant to be tabled in the assembly is leaked out before,” he said. However, Sreeramakrishnan said he had not raised fingers against any legislator in this regard. On the High Court stay on awarding Poonthanam Jnanappana Award to poet Prabha Varma, he said: “Prabha Varma’s ‘Syamamadhavam’ is the most deserving work for the award.”