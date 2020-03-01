Govt to take over Theerthapada Mandapam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Revenue department has issued an order to take over Theerthapada Mandapam at East Fort from Shree Vidyadhiraja Sabha. The 65-cent land will be taken over and the temple on the property will be spared, said the order. The Sabha had earlier announced that the CM would lay the foundation stone for its cultural complex on the same land on March 10.

Meanwhile, the Fort Police took some BJP protesters into custody after they allegedly blocked the officers of the Revenue Department from taking over the 65 cent plot belonging to the Vidyadhiraja Sabha Trust. According to the police, no arrests were recorded and the presence of police personnel has been heightened.