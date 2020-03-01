Move to alter varsities’ equivalency norms draw flak

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A panel constituted by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) is facing charges of encroaching upon the powers vested with universities on deciding equivalency of unrecognised courses. State Level Academic Committee (SLAC), a panel formed by KSHEC and comprising of vice chancellors of state universities, recently included post graduation in biotechnology also a qualification for teaching posts in Botany and Zoology. The SLAC’s decision came on the basis of representations submitted by two MSc Biotechnology degree holders who wanted to apply for the teaching posts.

Based on the SLAC’s recommendations, the government issued an order approving MSc Biotechnology as qualification for teaching posts in botany and zoology in universities. The decision has drawn flak from academics. “Equivalency of an examination of another university is decided by its academic council based on the recommendations of the faculty concerned,” pointed out R Jayaprakash, former member secretary of KSHEC. He added that SLAC, which was formed on the basis of a government order, cannot overrule varsity laws.

Against UGC norms

Save Education Campaign Committee chairman R S Sasikumar and secretary M Shajarkhan have petitioned the Governor against the SLAC decision. “UGC norms prescribe PG in concerned, relevant or allied subject with not less than 55 per cent marks to be eligible for teaching post in a particular subject. “Bio-technology cannot be called an allied subject in this case,” a statement from the committee said.