‘Operation headgear’ to check on motorists in Capital from Sunday

The City police will on Sunday begin a month-long drive codenamed ‘ Operation Headgear to penalise helmetless riders and pillion riders.

Published: 01st March 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 07:12 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City police will on Sunday begin a month-long drive codenamed ‘ Operation Headgear to penalise helmetless riders and pillion riders. And those caught for non-compliance will be slapped with fines as per the enhanced penalty.The authorities decided to launch a drive after it emerged that many riders chose to ignore the instructions given by the police, besides the awareness campaign conducted over the past couple of months. And the penalty will be imposed after monitoring the violators through control room camera and routine vehicle inspections. 

The fine for violating the rule is Rs 500. If both the persons do not have helmets, they need to pay Rs 1,000. In a statement, City police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said all  officers in the City police will be part of the drive. In addition to the traffic police, Cheetah patrol, highway beacon patrol and control room vehicles will be part of the enforcement team. 

The City police have slapped fines on 13,342 motorists in January and February, most of  which have been imposed on the basis of  real-time monitoring by  control room cameras. In 2019, the City police had booked as many as  22,567 two-wheeler riders for  helmetless travel. The main aim of the police is to bring down this figure. The drive will also help check rash and negligent driving among the youth. The police have also sought the cooperation of the public for ensuring the safety of the motorists. For more details and complaints, contact: 0471-2558731, 0471-2558732, 1099. 

