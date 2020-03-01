Pongala: Pinarayi Vijayan chairs high-powered meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A top-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday took stock of the preparations for the famous Attukal Pongala scheduled to take place on March 9. Even as he issued the necessary directives to all departments, to do everything in their power to ensure that the single biggest confluence of women devotees anywhere in the world passes smoothly, the CM underscored the need to adhere to the green protocol.

He said considering the scorching heat, adequate supply of drinking water should be ensured to the devotees. Officials of various departments briefed the meeting on their respective preparations for the event. The revenue department said it will deploy around 200 volunteers for disaster relief activities while the corporation will field 3,500 staff for cleaning works.

To ensure hygiene of food items, 14 squads of the food safety department will be deployed. To avert any fire accident, the fire and rescue department will set up 97 points. The health department will send a medical team consisting of doctors to attend to any medical emergencies. And a heavy posse of police -- 3,000 to 4,000 personnel -- will keep an eagle eye on the proceedings to avert any untoward incidents.

Green protocol observance

For strict implementation of the green protocol, 500 green army volunteers will keep vigil. Also, 10,000 steel glasses and 3,000 plates will be made available to devotees.

