We are clean, govt action is illegal: Vidyadhiraja Sabha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Revenue Department took over the land of Theerthapada Mandapam at East Fort from Sree Vidyadhiraja Sabha, the office-bearers of the sabha termed the government’s action as illegal and uncalled for.

The Sabha will take legal recourse by approaching the High Court as it views the government action as contempt of court.

The revenue officials took over the 65 cents which include the Theerthapada Mandapam at East Fort on Saturday night around 8.30 pm. The takeover was based on a government order issued by the revenue principal secretary.

K Raman Pillai, former BJP leader and president of the Sabha, said the government had acted based on the whims and fancies of some vested interests and it is a disgrace to the spiritual icon Sree Chattambi Swamikal. Addressing a press conference, Pillai said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had promised the Sabha that he would come to lay the foundation stone for its cultural complex and Chattambi Swami memorial built on the same land on March 10. “In January, the Sabha met the Chief Minister and he gave the consent. Then all of a sudden, the government on Saturday entered the land breaking open the lock without informing or serving notice on the sabha,” he said.

Dr Ajayakumar, secretary of the Sabha, said Sree Vidyadhiraja Sabha is a transparent organisation and the action of the government against the Sabha appears to be as though it is taking action against some criminals.

Have papers to prove land is legal: Sabha

“It was a procedural error from the part of the Revenue Divisional Officer or the District Collector. We are clean as far as the legal proceedings are concerned. The petitions by the state government to take over the land were rejected by the High Court in 2017 and 2019. The land was granted to the Sabha by the Cabinet in 1976 when C Achuthamenon was the Chief Minister.

The conditions put forth by the then government was agreed and the sabha has been complying with the conditions. We have not received the ‘pattayam’ for the land so far. So the Theerthapada Mandapam is still covered by a temporary roof sheet. We have converted a police aid post situated there into a temple to worship the idol of Chattambi Swamikal. There were daily poojas, Now, these poojas were also stopped due to the government action. We have sufficient documents to prove that the Sabha did not possess the land illegally. However, we will move the High Court to challenge the government action,” said Ajayakumar.

Min says govt acted against encroachment

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran justified the government’s move and said the government had acted only against illegal encroachment.

When the Sabha decided to construct a Chattambi Swami Memorial, revenue principal secretary V Venu issued an order to take over the land. He also cancelled the order issued in 1976 which assigned 85 cents to Sri Vidyadhiraja Sabha.

But, the government acknowledged the existence of a Chattambi Swami temple on the land and said the government would consider the assignment of land where the temple of Chattambi Swami is located if the trust files a fresh application for that parcel of land.The revival of Pathrakkulam, the area where Theerthpada Mandapam is located, was one of the suggestions mooted by experts for a solution for flash floods in Thampanoor and East Fort regions.

Govt action provocative: BJP president

T’Puram: The state government’s action by forcefully taking over the land of Theerthapada mandapam with the help of police is a challenge on the devotees of Sree Chattambi Swamikal, BJP state president K Surendran said in a statement here on Sunday.

“The revenue department’s action is highly provocative. The place is a memorial of Sree Chattambi Swamikal who is equally important to Ayyankali and Sree Narayana Guru. Prayers and rituals were being conducted at the place. On March 10, a foundation stone was to be laid there for building a memorial-cum-cultural complex. But the government in a haste sealed the land. The place was granted by the government to Sree Vidyadhiraja Sabha,” he said.

