Foreign tourists taking part in pongala a concern

By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With threats of COVID-19 looming large across the globe, the convergence of people from different parts of the world in the Attukal pongala zone is a major concern. In a similar instance, Saudi Arabia had recently suspended the entry of devotees from other countries to Mecca and Medina following the scare. Health experts recommend the state government to take such a stand to avoid a mass spread of the virus.

However, authorities haven’t taken sufficient steps owing to the economic slowdown in the tourism sector. Also, health authorities are unable to track tourists staying at unregistered homestays in the district.

An official with the Health Department said that many international tourists are coming via road after alighting in places like Bengaluru. “We have stepped up surveillance at the airport and assigned nine doctors and 18 paramedics at domestic and international terminals. We will allow entry only after screening them. Our major concern is the tourists staying in unregistered homestays. We have alerted our field staff and local body authorities to track down these persons,” said the official.

It is learnt that there are around 6,000 unregistered homestays in the state. “There are only 600 classified homestays in the state. Festival tourism is often promoted by tour operators and Attukal pongala is one such attraction which woos tourists,” M P Sivadattan, Director of Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society.

Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Southern Region Chairman E M Najeeb said that tourism season is at its peak but the inflow of international tourists hasdeclined drastically owing to the COVID-19 scare. Another official with the Health Department said that it would be wise if the state government regulates the arrival of foreign tourists wanting to attend the festival.

“Several countries are taking the stance to avoid the spread of the virus. Any type of gathering should be avoided,” he said.

International tourists in Thiruvananthapuram (till Feb 29 this year)

Total number of foreign passengers 648

From China 276 From Singapore 213 From Japan 37 From Thailand 25 Other passengers 97

Round-up on COVID-19 surveillance in the district (till Feb 29)

Patients admitted at Medical College Hospital 22

Patients admitted at General Hospital 24

Swabs collected 68

Patients currently under home quarantine 26

Patients released from home quarantine 492

Interdepartmental surveillance team 15