Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

International Women’s Day: Night run to create awareness on safety

As part of International Women’s Day, Empowering women in IT (eWIT), an organisation of women IT professionals are conducting a night run at Technopark on Wednesday. 

Published: 03rd March 2020 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of International Women’s Day, Empowering women in IT (eWIT), an organisation of women IT professionals are conducting a night run at Technopark on Wednesday. 
The night run is aimed at creating awareness on the need for better women’s safety measures and gender parity in the community. 

The employees of Technopark are expected to attend the night run which will begin and end at the Amphi Theatre in phase 1 campus of Technopark. Participants have to report at the venue by 5pm. The run will be flagged off at 7pm. The night run will be followed by a musical event by anchor Anand Narayan. Prizes will be given based on different categories. Registrations can be made through http://ewittvm.co.in/register-run.php and registration fee is Rs 200. 

Those who register by paying Rs 300 will receive a recycled cloth bag and those who register by with Rs 400 will get a recycled bag and a T-shirt. The money raised from the event will be used in funding two women-community projects within and outside technopark.  The event will be held from 6pm to 9pm. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Women’s Day
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp