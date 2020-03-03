International Women’s Day: Night run to create awareness on safety

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of International Women’s Day, Empowering women in IT (eWIT), an organisation of women IT professionals are conducting a night run at Technopark on Wednesday.

The night run is aimed at creating awareness on the need for better women’s safety measures and gender parity in the community.

The employees of Technopark are expected to attend the night run which will begin and end at the Amphi Theatre in phase 1 campus of Technopark. Participants have to report at the venue by 5pm. The run will be flagged off at 7pm. The night run will be followed by a musical event by anchor Anand Narayan. Prizes will be given based on different categories. Registrations can be made through http://ewittvm.co.in/register-run.php and registration fee is Rs 200.

Those who register by paying Rs 300 will receive a recycled cloth bag and those who register by with Rs 400 will get a recycled bag and a T-shirt. The money raised from the event will be used in funding two women-community projects within and outside technopark. The event will be held from 6pm to 9pm.