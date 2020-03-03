Little KITE members with A grade to get grace marks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has approved awarding of grace marks in SSLC examinations to Little KITE members who secure A Grade.

The Little KITES IT Clubs is a unique initiative of KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) being implemented in the high schools as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission.

“The decision was made considering the novel activities undertaken by student members in effectively utilising ICT equipment provided in hi-tech schools. Students also play a part in the ICT activities, including training, which is not only imparted to their peers but also to parents and the public,” said C Raveendranath, Minister for General Education.

The Little KITES members, who are selected through an aptitude test, are given training on specific topics such as electronics, computer animation languages, Artificial Intelligence, robotics and cyber safety, on Wednesdays without affecting their class hours.

“Little KITES members have been provided with certificates of Grades A, B and C based on the score received for various factors such as participation in the training programme, completion of assignments, attendance and specific evaluation,” said K Anvar Sadath, chief cxecutive officer, KITE.

Little KITES members who have secured A Grade are being awarded with five per cent grace marks in the SSLC examination from the 2019-2020 academic year.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, inaugurated the Little KITES IT Clubs in 2018. The domain areas of Little KITES include ensuring proper upkeep of hi-tech equipment, updation of pages in school Wiki portal, preparation of digital magazines, providing ICT training for parents, cyber safety activities and documentation.

Setting new benchmarks in SSLC

Students with A grade to get 5% grace marks

Members are selected through an aptitude test

Training given in computer animation, electronics etc