Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sree Chitra institute develops new stent for treating brain aneurysm

The surgical method involves opening the skull and clipping the neck of the aneurysm so that it is cut off from the path of blood flow.

Published: 03rd March 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The treatment for brain aneurysm is set to get a fillip as the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here has developed an innovative intracranial flow diverter stent for it. Named as ‘Chitra flow diverter’, the invention is ready for transfer and further testing in animals to be followed by human trials.

According to the institute what gives the device an edge over the existing ones is its design that could provide a better grip on the walls of arteries of complex shapes, thereby, reducing the risk of migration of the device.  “For the treatment of aneurysm, there are surgical and non-surgical methods. The surgical method involves opening the skull and clipping the neck of the aneurysm so that it is cut off from the path of blood flow. The non-surgical method involves three procedures,” said an SCTIMST officer.

According to the officer, all these techniques have one limitation or the other. “But our device has a unique design. This makes the stent resistant to kinking or twisting when it is placed in tortuous arteries,” the officer said.

Affordability factor
The imported flow diverter stents cost Rs 7-8 lakh and are not manufactured in India. And with the availability of the indigenous technology from SCTIMST, a well-established industry should be able to manufacture and sell at a much lower price.

“The device is expected to be transferred to the industry very soon and will subsequently undergo testing in animal and human clinical trials before commercialisation,” said the institute.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp