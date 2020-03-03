Sree Chitra institute develops new stent for treating brain aneurysm

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The treatment for brain aneurysm is set to get a fillip as the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here has developed an innovative intracranial flow diverter stent for it. Named as ‘Chitra flow diverter’, the invention is ready for transfer and further testing in animals to be followed by human trials.

According to the institute what gives the device an edge over the existing ones is its design that could provide a better grip on the walls of arteries of complex shapes, thereby, reducing the risk of migration of the device. “For the treatment of aneurysm, there are surgical and non-surgical methods. The surgical method involves opening the skull and clipping the neck of the aneurysm so that it is cut off from the path of blood flow. The non-surgical method involves three procedures,” said an SCTIMST officer.



According to the officer, all these techniques have one limitation or the other. “But our device has a unique design. This makes the stent resistant to kinking or twisting when it is placed in tortuous arteries,” the officer said.

Affordability factor

The imported flow diverter stents cost Rs 7-8 lakh and are not manufactured in India. And with the availability of the indigenous technology from SCTIMST, a well-established industry should be able to manufacture and sell at a much lower price.

“The device is expected to be transferred to the industry very soon and will subsequently undergo testing in animal and human clinical trials before commercialisation,” said the institute.