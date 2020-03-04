Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

60-year-old man collapses and dies during KSRTC flash strike in Thiruvananthapuram

Though Surendran was administered first aid and Cardiopulmonary resuscitation by the co-passengers waited at the station, his life could not be saved. 

Published: 04th March 2020 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old man who had to wait for hours to board a bus at East Fort bus station collapsed and died on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the KSRTC authorities have called for a flash strike against the arrest of three colleagues who questioned unauthorised service by a private bus on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Surendran, a resident of Kadakampally. Though he was administered first aid and Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by the co-passengers waited at the station, his life could not be saved. 

His body has been shifted to the morgue of Medical College Hospital. Surendran came to the bus station at East Fort around 12 noon for going to his home. When the flash strike began, he was stranded at the station amidst the crowd. Suddenly, he fainted and collapsed. 

As the road was also blocked due to the blockade of KSRTC buses, those stationed at the spot have given first aid and CPR to him. Later, they managed to call an ambulance and took him into the General hospital. But he was declared dead by the hospital authorities. He was undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments for the past two years. 

Surendran's death has angered the passengers against the flash strike called by the KSRTC authorities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC flash strike Thiruvananthapuram KSRTC flash strike Kerala KKSRTC flash strike death
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp