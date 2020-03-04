60-year-old man collapses and dies during KSRTC flash strike in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old man who had to wait for hours to board a bus at East Fort bus station collapsed and died on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the KSRTC authorities have called for a flash strike against the arrest of three colleagues who questioned unauthorised service by a private bus on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Surendran, a resident of Kadakampally. Though he was administered first aid and Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by the co-passengers waited at the station, his life could not be saved.

His body has been shifted to the morgue of Medical College Hospital. Surendran came to the bus station at East Fort around 12 noon for going to his home. When the flash strike began, he was stranded at the station amidst the crowd. Suddenly, he fainted and collapsed.

As the road was also blocked due to the blockade of KSRTC buses, those stationed at the spot have given first aid and CPR to him. Later, they managed to call an ambulance and took him into the General hospital. But he was declared dead by the hospital authorities. He was undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments for the past two years.

Surendran's death has angered the passengers against the flash strike called by the KSRTC authorities.