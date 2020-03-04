Fire station at Attukal still on paper; technical hurdles cited

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Despite the increasing number of fire incidents in the area over the years, a fire station at Attukal remains a distant dream for residents. Apart from discussions and proposals over the same, nothing concrete has happened. According to officials of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, though they deploy fire tenders and personnel during emergencies during the 10-day festival, it is difficult to reach Manacaud and adjoining areas of the temple.

“The festival zone comprises several narrow and clogged bylanes. The nearest fire station is at Chenkalchoola and during fires, we are unable to reach the location within three minutes. It takes a while to cross the Overbridge-East Fort-Manacaud stretch. A fire station at Attukal would help us respond immediately to calls,” said an official. Currently, the authorities have set up two temporary fire stations on the temple premises ahead of the annual pongala festival at the Attukal temple.

An official associated with the development project said the matter is under serious consideration.

“We have chalked out a comprehensive proposal -- Attukal Area Development -- for providing better infrastructure to the devotees. A fire station is one of the components but unfortunately, the project hasn’t taken off owing to technical issues. The government has the funds to execute the project but we have limitations to invest public money on private properties. We will have to take this up with the temple trust,” said the official.

When contacted, Attukal Temple Trust authorities said apart from letters, the trust hasn’t received any solid proposals from the government or the fire department. “The temple doesn’t have excess land under its possession. However, we have several infrastructure projects in the pipeline to provide amenities for devotees,” said an official.

Arrangements for festival

In connection with the festival, the fire department has mobilised 70 vehicles including fire tenders, ambulances and rescue vehicles. “We have divided the festival zone into four sectors and identified 97 strategic points where fire personnel would be deployed. Around 475 fire personnel would be deployed at all these spots to ensure fire safety and provide other assistance to the public during the festival. Fire extinguishers from various units across the state will be sourced,” said an official of the Fire and Rescue Services Department.