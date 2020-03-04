Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Government freezes controversial order on equivalency

Based on the SLAC’s recommendations, the government issued an order approving MSc Biotechnology also as a qualification for teaching posts in Botany and Zoology in universities.

Published: 04th March 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government on Tuesday put on hold its earlier order that approved MSc Biotechnology also as a qualification for teaching posts in Botany and Zoology in universities.
The earlier order issued by the Higher Education Department on February 20 was based on the recommendations of a panel appointed by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC).
The order was flayed by academics as an encroachment on the powers of universities in deciding the equivalency of unrecognised courses.

The recommendation was given by State Level Academic Committee (SLAC), a panel formed by KSHEC and comprising vice-chancellors of state universities, The SLAC’s recommendation was on the basis of representations submitted by two MSc Biotechnology degree holders who wanted to apply for the teaching posts.

Based on the SLAC’s recommendations, the government issued an order approving MSc Biotechnology also as a qualification for teaching posts in Botany and Zoology in universities.

Senior academics like former KSHEC member R Jayaprakash had pointed out that equivalency of another university’s examination is decided by the academic council based on the recommendations of the faculty concerned.

It was also pointed out that SLAC, which was formed on the basis of a government order, cannot overrule varsity rules. The Save Education Campaign Committee had petitioned the governor against the SLAC decision.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp