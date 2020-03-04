Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala sets up incubation hub for startups by SC youths

Kerala Startup Mission, in association with SC Development Dept, is organising the hub

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major initiative to support start-up ventures floated by Scheduled Caste youths, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has set up an exclusive incubation hub here in association with the Scheduled Castes Development Department of the state government.

The facility, ‘Startup Dreams’ located at Mannanthala Ambedkar Bhavan in the capital, will incubate their innovative ideas and technology products, support them through facilities and capacity-building programmes and help grow them into scalable businesses.

The project comprises startup incubation programmes, training and development workshops and sessions, business networking opportunities and providing linkage to research and development labs and backing branding and operational activities.

The project includes a three-month initial mentorship programme and 3-6 months pre-incubation at a nominal licence fee of `100 per seat for a month. It also offers incubation for a period of 11 months (extendable) with a licence fee of `150 and acceleration for a period of six months for a fee of `200 for a seat/month, besides extending infrastructure facilities.

The project also includes a patent support scheme, VC funding marketing support, and connecting startups with government departments.

Startups with validated ideas and having developed a minimum viable prototype or proof of concept can apply.

Application is open till March 31, 2020. For registration visit: http://shorturl.at/acirJ.

Project highlights
Structured cohort programmes, startup storyboards & milestone settings, monthly updates and quarterly reviews, mentor speed-dating and investor connects, customised startup sessions/ workshops, demoday revolving fund (Seed fund for SC entrepreneurs), innovation grants and connecting with banks.

For a good start

The facility, ‘Startup Dreams’, will incubate ideas from youths and help them grow into scalable businesses

Project includes a three-month initial mentorship programme

A 3-6 months pre-incubation will be given at a nominal licence fee of D100 per seat for one month

