Kerala sets up incubation hub for startups by SC youths

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major initiative to support start-up ventures floated by Scheduled Caste youths, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has set up an exclusive incubation hub here in association with the Scheduled Castes Development Department of the state government.

The facility, ‘Startup Dreams’ located at Mannanthala Ambedkar Bhavan in the capital, will incubate their innovative ideas and technology products, support them through facilities and capacity-building programmes and help grow them into scalable businesses.

The project comprises startup incubation programmes, training and development workshops and sessions, business networking opportunities and providing linkage to research and development labs and backing branding and operational activities.

The project includes a three-month initial mentorship programme and 3-6 months pre-incubation at a nominal licence fee of `100 per seat for a month. It also offers incubation for a period of 11 months (extendable) with a licence fee of `150 and acceleration for a period of six months for a fee of `200 for a seat/month, besides extending infrastructure facilities.

The project also includes a patent support scheme, VC funding marketing support, and connecting startups with government departments.

Startups with validated ideas and having developed a minimum viable prototype or proof of concept can apply.

Application is open till March 31, 2020. For registration visit: http://shorturl.at/acirJ.

