KSRTC buses from Trivandrum come to halt after employees protest against arrest of colleagues

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC bus services from the city including long-distance services came to halt after the employees protested against the arrest of three colleagues who questioned unauthorised service by a private bus on Wednesday morning.

Assistant transport officer NK Jacob Sam Lopez, Traffic Inspector Rajendran and driver Suresh were taken into custody for obstructing the duty of the police.

They had objected to free service operated by a private bus in violation of permit to Attukal temple where the annual festival is underway. KSRTC also operates free service during Attukal Pongala festival.

Following the arrest, the employees gathered in large number in front of Fort police station.

The police have refused to relent as they maintained that the KSRTC officer had no authority to obstruct the service.