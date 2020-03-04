Min: Efforts on to rescue fishermen stranded in Iran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma said the state government was working closely with the Union External Affairs Ministry to rescue the fishermen stranded in Iran.

According to the minister, as the fishermen were stranded in a foreign land, it could only work as per the legal system of that country. She also added that the chief minister’s office and Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department was in touch with the ministry and with the Indian Ambassador to Iran for ensuring the basic needs of the fishermen.

Earlier, M Vincent, MLA, in his submission had alleged that the fishermen were denied basic amenities including drinking water and were in dire straits. He also added that no embassy officials had contacted them.