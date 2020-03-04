Pullambara folks to finally get bridge after rights commission intervenes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the human rights commission intervention, the long -standing demand to ease the travel woes of residents in Thellikkachal in Pullambara panchayat and Karikkakom in Kallara panchayat would finally be met.

The PWD has submitted a project estimate worth `10 crore for building a bridge which would connect Thellikkachal and Karikkakom.The district panchayat had earlier informed the commission of scarcity of funds to build the bridge, thereby prompting the commission to direct the PWD to propose a viable plan.

The bridge will be a boon for hundreds of residents in the region including those from Poykkakathumugal, Anakkuzhi and the Chembankodu ST colony who have to travel 15 kms by bus to reach the higher secondary schools at Mithrumala and Kallara, as well as the government hospital in Tharatta and the market in Kallara. It will also help the residents of nearby areas of Pullambara panchayat here.

“The authorities are bound to follow the commission ruling within two months. The proposed bridge is 100 metre long and 5.5 metre wide. The vehicles should be able to go through the length smoothly. If the work doesn’t start soon we will approach the commission again,” said Thembamoodu Sahadevan, convenor, Human Rights Protection Forum. He had filed the petition with the human rights commission.

The Thellikkachal-Karikkakom part was identified for the bridge as there is a four metre path on the Thellikkachal side and an approach road that connects Kurinchilakkadu and Karikkakam on the other side. With an estimate and plan now made, hopes are high here for many in Pullambara panchayat.