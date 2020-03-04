Rural areas in district stare at water shortage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the soaring temperature, the availability of drinking water in the district has come down. Though Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials have maintained that the capital city is on the safer side and has enough water to sustain till June 15, rural areas of the district will face an acute shortage of water like the previous year. The water level in the Vamanapuram river, the major source of potable water for areas such as Varkala, Attingal and other adjoining areas, has already begun to decrease.

The water level in the Peppara dam, the main source of the water for the city region, is at 104.5 metres now. Around this time last year, it stood at 104.91 metres. “The storage indicates that water is adequate for more than 117 days. However, we are doubtful about the areas adjoining the Vamanapuram river. If there is no rain in the coming days, there will be an acute shortage in those areas,” said Suresh Chandran, superintending engineer, Thiruvananthapuram Circle, KWA.

Two bunds have been erected at Poovanpara and Karette but these might not be sufficient till April if there is no rainfall, said the KWA official. Last year, there was a drastic dip in the water level in the Vamanapuram river and the KWA had to regulate the supply of water in the Varkala and Attingal municipalities. “Due to the decrease in the water level in the Vamanapuram river, we have already shut down one of the two pumps supplying water to the Attingal area. But, the situation might worsen in the rural areas,” said a KWA official. Officials also said that if the water level doesn’t increase, Chirayinkeezhu, Varkala, Attingal and Pangode will be severely affected and will face acute shortage. The Vamanapuram river has been a source for KWA’s different schemes, including 28 panchayats and two municipalities. During the previous years, the KWA had asked the Irrigation Department to explore the possibility of check dams on the river to ensure water supply during summer but it has not been materialised yet.

KWA sets up taps for Attukal pongala

The KWA has started making elaborate arrangements for drinking water supply in connection with the Attukal Pongala to be held next week. As many as 1,250 taps are being set up by the KWA across the city which will be completed by March 7. The KWA’s attempt to store water for the pongala in the Iranimuttam tank had resulted in water shortage in several parts of the city two days ago. The residents of Peroorkada had also staged a protest in front of the office of the KWA assistant engineer but the officials said that the water was diverted to the Technopark area because it had been facing water shortage for the past 10 days. This had eventually led to a shortage of water in other areas of the city such as Peroorkada and Nanthancode but the issue has been resolved. However, the KWA officials said that residential areas continue to face a water crisis.

Water supply disruption

The KWA has imposed water supply regulations in many parts of the city to ensure uninterrupted water supply for the lakhs of devotees arriving in the capital city to take part in Attukal Pongala festival. Water supply to areas such as Vattiyoorkavu, Thirumala, Poojapura, Karamana, PTP Nagar, Nemom, Vellayani, Munnamoodu, Kodunganoor, Vayalikkadam, Kallumala, Pappanamcode, Vellayambalam, Sasthamangalam, Vazhuthacaud, Jawaharnagar, Kowdiar and Nandavanam will be affected. On Monday, water supply will be partially disrupted in areas such as Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, Valiyasala, PMG, Statue and Bakery Jn.