Corp to remove encroachments before Attukal Pongala

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the capital city gears up for this year’s Attukal Pongala, all arrangements are underway for the smooth conduct of the festival. The town planning wing and the health wing of the city corporation are taking steps to ensure that all the makeshift tents and hawkers who have encroached the footpaths are identified and relocated before the commencement of the festivities to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees.

“With street vendors mushrooming in the city, we have intensified the drive against the illegal footpath encroachments. The city corporation has been conducting regular inspections at various locations and major violations have been reported in places such as Ulloor, Fort, Pettah and Palayam,” said Palayam Rajan, chairman, town planning standing committee of the city corporation. Besides conducting a drive against illegal encroachments, the corporation is also taking steps to ensure the implementation of the green protocol during the festival. All organisations planning to distribute food and water to the devotees have to register using the ‘Smart Trivandrum App’ in this regard.

Special vending zones

The corporation has drawn flak from the public for failing to curb illegal encroachments. Recently, representatives of the Federation of Residents’ Association Nemom sector (FRANS) had staged a protest in front of the Nemom zonal office of the city corporation demanding action against the illegal invasions on footpaths.

Recognising the inconvenience caused to pedestrians, the town planning committee had directed the engineering wing to identify encroached spots in the city. The report identified more than 300 violations in the Nemom and Tirumala localities. A list of registered street vendors was prepared by the corporation in 2017-18. As part of its plan to rehabilitate unregistered hawkers, the civic body in association with Smart City project is planning to set up special vending zones. Sree Chithra Thirunal Park in East Fort and RKV Road have been identified for the same.

“The decision was taken after it was brought to the notice of the corporation that RKV Road, the stretch between the Museum police station and the Kanaka Nagar, had been occupied by street vendors. The vending zone will be equipped with modern facilities and vendors will be given ID cards,” said Palayam Rajan.