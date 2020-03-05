Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corp to remove encroachments before Attukal Pongala

As the capital city gears up for this year’s Attukal Pongala, all arrangements are under way for the smooth conduct of the festival. 

Published: 05th March 2020 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

the stretch between Museum police station and Kanaka Nagar  B P Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the capital city gears up for this year’s Attukal Pongala, all arrangements are underway for the smooth conduct of the festival. The town planning wing and the health wing of the city corporation are taking steps to ensure that all the makeshift tents and hawkers who have encroached the footpaths are identified and relocated before the commencement of the festivities to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees. 

“With street vendors mushrooming in the city, we have intensified the drive against the illegal footpath encroachments. The city corporation has been conducting regular inspections at various locations and major violations have been reported in places such as Ulloor, Fort, Pettah and Palayam,” said Palayam Rajan, chairman, town planning standing committee of the city corporation.  Besides conducting a drive against illegal encroachments, the corporation is also taking steps to ensure the implementation of the green protocol during the festival. All organisations planning to distribute food and water to the devotees have to register using the ‘Smart Trivandrum App’ in this regard.

Special vending zones 
The corporation has drawn flak from the public for failing to curb illegal encroachments. Recently, representatives of the Federation of Residents’ Association Nemom sector (FRANS) had staged a protest in front of the Nemom zonal office of the city corporation demanding action against the illegal invasions on footpaths.

Recognising the inconvenience caused to pedestrians, the town planning committee had directed the engineering wing to identify encroached spots in the city. The report identified more than 300 violations in the Nemom and Tirumala localities. A list of registered street vendors was prepared by the corporation in 2017-18. As part of its plan to rehabilitate unregistered hawkers, the civic body in association with Smart City project is planning to set up special vending zones. Sree Chithra Thirunal Park in East Fort and RKV Road have been identified for the same.

“The decision was taken after it was brought to the notice of the corporation that RKV Road, the stretch between the Museum police station and the Kanaka Nagar, had been occupied by street vendors. The vending zone will be equipped with modern facilities and vendors will be given ID cards,” said Palayam Rajan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Attukal Pongala
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp