Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Electro-mechanic parking system at Palayam to end traffic woes

Helmed by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd, the facility will be designed to accommodate close to 568 cars and 270 bikes 

Published: 05th March 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to mitigate parking woes on MG Road, one of the busiest corridors in the city, with a slew of government institutes, commercial establishments and universities along its stretch, the Smart City Mission is gearing up to set up an electro-mechanical car parking system at Palayam. The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) has invited proposals for design, supply and installation of the proposed parking space, which can accommodate close to 568 cars and 270 bikes. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 27.95 crore. An official of the SCTL said the project would be completed in 15 months and the winning concessionaire would be responsible for carrying out comprehensive maintenance of the facility for five years.

“The car parking system is being planned at the Trida (Trivandrum Development Authority) owned land near Palayam Connemara Market. The bidder is expected to come up with the latest automated parking system solution. The smart parking system would be a boon for hundreds of motorists. Inadequate parking surrounding the Secretariat is a persistent issue and once this facility comes up, motorists would be able to park their vehicles safely and walk the distance,” said the official. He also noted that curbside parking along MG Road has become an inconvenience for the pedestrians. 

SCTL authorities are also planning to introduce a share auto project at Palayam to facilitate the motorists parking at the facility. “People can avail the services of the share autos to reach their destinations from the parking facility. We will be launching the e-autos very soon,” said the official. The authorities are further planning to allocate designated parking space in the facility for private and public organisations located in the vicinity. “As the parking facility is slated to be built in the land owned by Trida, the revenue generated from the facility would be shared with them. Kudumbashree workers would be roped in to operate the facility. Skill training would be imparted by the agency entrusted with the project,” said the official.

In a nutshell 
SCTL has invited proposals for design, supply and installation of the proposed parking space on a piece of land owned by Trida. The project is estimated to cost around B27.95 crore and would be completed in 15 months. The bidder would be responsible for carrying out comprehensive maintenance of the facility 
for five years. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp