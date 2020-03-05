Flash strike of KSRTC employees throws life out of gear in city

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Flash strike by KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) staff on Wednesday came as a bolt from the blue for commuters and motorists alike. Traffic in the city came to a grinding halt for nearly five hours, throwing life out of gear when all services were stopped suddenly after KSRTC workers were arrested by the police. KSRTC buses were parked haphazardly along the busy MG Road - East Fort stretch, disrupting the flow of traffic.

The situation went from bad to worse when the KSRTC employees staged a blockade at Fort police station to protest against the arrest of their coworkers. They were taken into custody following a clash with private bus operators at 9.15am. The situation remained tense for several hours. “I have been stuck in traffic for nearly an hour now. This is becoming a regular affair. We all have to work to earn a living and such protests are making life impossible,” said Sheela, a commuter. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said flash strikes and encroachment on public places will not be allowed in the district.