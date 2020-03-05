Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Neeraj enthrals audience at Kerala University Youth Festival

Although Neeraj is a trained musician, classical dance is what he is most passionate about.

Published: 05th March 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By  Ramu R 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Neeraj VS, a final year student of St. Michael’s College, Cherthala enthralled the audience with his kuchipudi performance at the ongoing Kerala University Youth Festival, held at the Government College, Kariavattom. Neeraj who has already bagged the first prize in the bharatanatyam competition  held on Tuesday is competing in around six events including Kerala natanam, ottanthullal, folk dance and mono act at the College fest titled ‘Palayanam’.  The Alappuzha-based artist who is competing in the fest for the third time had also bagged the first position in the bharatanatyam and kuchipudi events at the festival last year. 

Although Neeraj is a trained musician, classical dance is what he is most passionate about. He credited his mentors Aswathi Vijayaprakash, R L V Omkar (classical dance), Saji Varanad (folk dance), Saji Ochira (mono act) and Suresh Varma (Ottanthullal) for teaching him the basics of various dance forms. Apart from his performances at the youth festival, Neeraj has also shared the stage with celebrities like Asha Sharath, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy and Navya Nair at multiple dance recitals held over the last few years within the country and abroad. “The celebrity artists and co-dancers who I have worked with have helped me to hone my expertise,” said Neeraj. 

Mohiniyattam, margamkali, chakyar koothu, nangyar koothu, kadhaprasangam, and vattapattu were some of the events staged on the third day of the ongoing festival. Around 2,500 students from 240 colleges are participating in 102 events. A special category for transgender artists has also been introduced in this year’s edition.

