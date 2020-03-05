Pedestrians submit memorandum to CM against illegal parking

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unauthorised and haphazard parking along the narrow University Road is causing inconvenience for pedestrians. With parking on both sides of the stretch becoming a menace, a group of pedestrians has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking intervention on the issue.

The complaint pointed out that pedestrians are forced to walk on the road because of the encroachment of footpaths by vehicles. The complaint also noted that motorists visiting various institutions and establishments in the stretch including Goethe Zentrum, Acuwin Innovations Pvt Ltd, CAD Homes Institutes Pvt Ltd and Trust Educare are parking along the stretch for long hours. The narrow road has only 8 ft wide and can hardly accommodate two-way traffic. The complainants have demanded a ban on parking on the road.