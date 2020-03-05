Perumkadavila bags LIFE Mission honour

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Perumkadavila block panchayat won the LIFE Mission housing project award. The award was conferred on the panchayat by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for identifying and completing maximum number of houses within a limited time. Panchayat president Sujatha Kumari and secretary Aruvippuram Suresh Kumar received the trophy.

The implementation of LIFE project was done on a war footing in all eight panchayats under Perumkadavila. Of the total 2,483 houses for which agreements were made, the construction of 2,350 houses was completed and keys handed over to the beneficiaries.

“The block was able to give all registered job card holders 90 days of work. Many people were given grants to construct cow and goat sheds, toilets and other benefits. Efficient coordination, good organisation and proper implementation of projects are major factors which have accorded the Perumkadavila block panchayat the honour. All implementing officers of the grama panchayat including village extension officers should be given credit for this award,” said Perumkadavila block panchayat secretary Suresh. Ministers A K Balan, Kadakampally Surendran, A C Moideen and K Raju were present at the function.