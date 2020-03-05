Railways to run special trains for devotees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The railways has made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees attending Attukal Pongala here. Six special trains will be introduced while existing trains will have additional stops and extra coaches on March 8 and 9. Long-distance trains will halt at stations between Thiruvananthapuram- Kollam and Thiruvanant h a p u r a m - N a g e r c o i l stretches. Five special passenger trains running between Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam will stop at 15 intermediate stations. One special passenger train connecting Kochuveli and Nagercoil will also stop at intermediate stations. The railways will operate a special train between Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (March 8). The train will leave Kollam at 2.15pm and reach T h i r u v a n a n - thapuram at 4.30pm.

Spl trains on Pongala day

A Kollam–Thiruvananthapuram special train will leave Kollam at 4.30am on Pongala day (March 9) and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 6.40am. Three special trains will operate in regular intervals for the convenience of devotees returning after the festival. One train will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 2.30pm and reach Kollam at 4.40pm. Another train will start its journey from Thiruvananthapuram at 3.30pm and reach Kollam by 5.30pm. Another special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 4.15 pm and reach Kollam at 6.15pm. A passenger special train will leave Kochuveli at 4.30pm.