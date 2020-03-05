Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tussle over East Fort parking

Earlier also, the traffic snarls created by unscientific parking of buses had resulted in pedestrian casualities.

Published: 05th March 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The delay in resolving the tugof- war between KSRTC and private bus operators over parking space at the busy East Fort area has claimed another life. Earlier also, the traffic snarls created by unscientific parking of buses had resulted in pedestrian casualities. Both KSRTC and private buses jostle for parking space on the MG Road at East Fort.

Though KSRTC has staked ownership of the bus stand near Pazhavangadi Ganapathy temple, private buses have invented ways to extend their halting time to pick up maximum number of passengers. And this has led to complaints from the KSRTC. “Thiruvananthapuram is the only place where private buses can operate on any route. It is possible only with the support of police,” said a KSRTC official. The issue started after the KSRTC questioned the long halt by a private bus near Gandhi Park at East Fort. KSRTC officers complained that unauthorised operation of private buses has proved a major drain on its resources. “We managed to earn around `50 lakh daily by operating over 500 schedules. At the same time private buses are believed to make double the collection with just 100 schedules.” said the KSRTC officer.

RTA directive

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) had in 2017 issued a directive to the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) that private buses should be provided alternative parking at East Fort and they should be allowed only a three-minute halt at the bus stand. RTO allotted space for private buses behind Hotel Saj Luciya and near the Pazhavangadi Ganapathy Temple. But the directive has rarely been complied with, leading to repeated skirmishes between the two sides. The private bus owners have approached the High Court against the RTA order.

