‘Basic life support classes a must’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lack of emergency medical facilities in places like bus stands is fatal for the public. The death of the 63-year-old at East Fort on Wednesday could have been avoided if he was given emergency medical care. On average, around 15,000 pedestrians walk the busy East Fort everyday. The inter-state bus terminal at Thampanoor also lacks emergency medical facilities. The medical centre of KSRTC near East Fort remains open only till noon.

Indian Medical Association state secretary Dr Sulphi N said that primary medical care facilities should be made available in crowded places. “Bus stations, railway stations and busy bus terminals should have emergency medical care facilities for CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation).

We don’t have air ambulances or well-equipped trauma care ambulances to save lives. The primary care a patient gets in less than a few minutes is very crucial for his or her revival,” said Sulphi. He said that CPR can be done without using any equipment. “We have to improve in terms of the critical care available. In many countries, basic life support classes are part of the curriculum. The same should be available here. The role of the first respondent is crucial when it comes to saving a life. The public should also be given awareness classes on basic life support,” he said.