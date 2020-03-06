Food safety wing launches drive ahead of pongala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of Attukal Pongala, the Food Safety Commissionerate has launched a special drive to prevent the sale of unhygienic and adulterated food to the devotees. To ensure that quality food is served on the temple premises and other eateries across the city, the Food Safety Department is conducting regular inspections. More than 200 eateries were inspected during raids carried out between 5pm and 10pm from February 27 to March 3 by a team of seven night squads.

Twenty hotels were served with closure notices for serious violations, 116 issued rectification notices and the remaining given temporary closure notices. “The inspections are being conducted to ensure that safe drinking water and food are served to the devotees who arrive for the festival. A separate food safety team including seven squads has been deployed to check the sale of adulterated food and the preparation of food in unhygienic conditions. The team will be functioning round the clock,” said Alex K Isaac, assistant food safety commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram.

Besides this, the food safety officers will keep a check on added chemicals in food packets, reuse of cooking oil and if the food is prepared in unhygienic conditions, he added. The Food Safety Department will also provide training to those who prepare and sell food on the temple premises. The special drive will be conducted until March 10.

Food safety control room

A food safety control room has been set up at Attukal and two food safety officers have been deployed. Complaints or grievances can be filed at the temporary facility. Any organisation that wants to distribute ‘Annadanam’ have to be registered.