Green Campus initiative launched in Central Polytechnic College

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To tackle climate crisis, a ‘Green Campus’ initiative was launched at Central Polytechnic College at Vattiyoorkavu by Climatehood, an NGO, in association with the district wing of Kerala Suchitwa Mission. A cleaning drive by the students was also organised as part of the initiative.

According to Bharath Govind G S, co-founder of Climatehood, one of the main aims of the initiative is to procure green certification for the college by implementing eco-friendly practices. The initiative which was launched by Mridul Eapen, member, Kerala State Planning Board, on Wednesday saw the participation of students belonging to six departments of the college. The students who were divided into six groups cleaned the premises by collecting and segregating biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste under the aegis of National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme. students. According to a Suchitwa Mission official, the non-biodegradable waste will be given to the corporation for recycling.

While the biodegradable waste will be used for organic farming by the students at their college.

Furthermore, a rainwater harvesting system and Thumboormuzhi model of waste management will be implemented in the college to make it a green campus in the coming months. “We suggested the Thumboormuzhi or bio-bin system since the college compound gathers a lot of dry waste,” said Sheeba Pyarelal, assistant coordinator, district Suchitwa Mission. The rainwater harvesting system will be developed by the students of civil engineering department of the college.

A ban on plastic, packaged food items and soft drinks within the campus has also been implemented as part of the initiative. As part of the drive, all students were encouraged to bring food in steel boxes rather than plastic containers. “All employees working in government institutions in the district have also been given directions to use steel lunch boxes as part of the green protocol,” said Sheeba.