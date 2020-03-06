MLA takes dig at govt’s laptop brand

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coconics, dubbed as Kerala own laptop brand, ran into controversy after Congress MLA VT Balram called it a ‘Made in China’ product in the assembly. He alleged the government is helping private IT companies to import laptop parts from China and assemble it here at the expense of the public exchequer.

“There is a major scam in handing over land to a private venture by keeping Keltron upfront.” alleged Balram. He said the government handed over 2.15 acres of land and spent Rs 3.50 crore on renovating Keltron campus for setting up Coconics.

Coconics is a joint initiative of public sector KELTRON, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), IT major UST Global and a startup called Acceleron Labs.